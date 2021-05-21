Gary W. Levine Sells 1,602 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CFO Gary W. Levine sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $16,901.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,172.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 million, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 5.72% of CSP worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

