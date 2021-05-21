GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE GCP opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

