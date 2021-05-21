GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $79.28, but opened at $73.82. GDS shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 11,986 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

