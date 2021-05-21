Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $58,767.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.01096577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00057901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.85 or 0.09393364 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Trading

