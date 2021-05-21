Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

GNSS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Genasys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.98 on Monday. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genasys will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 172,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 663.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

