Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.05

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 2551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -29.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,724,035 shares of company stock worth $67,360,126. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

