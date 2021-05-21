General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

