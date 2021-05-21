General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Raised by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36,121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Argus upped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

