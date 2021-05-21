Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.