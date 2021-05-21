GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) & Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Head-To-Head Survey

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs -120.26% -320.30% -63.19% Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,208.06% -485.45% -167.68%

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $1.18 million 28.91 -$2.37 million N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $36.14 million 5.88 -$71.45 million ($1.12) -1.52

GeoVax Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GeoVax Labs and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 5 3 0 2.38

GeoVax Labs currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.69, indicating a potential upside of 822.79%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GeoVax Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; the HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Department of Defense; U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease; U.S. Naval Research Laboratory; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; Georgia State University Research Foundation; University of Texas Medical Branch; the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland; the Scripps Research Institute; the Burnet Institute; American Gene Technologies International, Inc.; Viamune, Inc.; Geneva Foundation; the University of California; and Leidos, Inc. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and CB2 agonist program for the treatment of cancer. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, which includes the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds and multiple issued and pending patent filings; and strategic collaboration with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of lenabasum in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

