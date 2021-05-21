Giant (GIC) Trading Up 78.6% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 120.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $90,000.30 and approximately $20.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 78.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00032071 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,790 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

