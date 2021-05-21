Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$23.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.71. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 195.44%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.