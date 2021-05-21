Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 2,333 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 97,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 90,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in PPL by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

