Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 29,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

