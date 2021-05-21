Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

VNQ stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

