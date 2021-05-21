Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,894 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.93 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

