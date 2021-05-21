Girard Partners LTD. Takes $370,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.