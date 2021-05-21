Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $58.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.