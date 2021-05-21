Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

GBT stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

