Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,693 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

PAVE opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

