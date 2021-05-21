Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 54.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 114,913 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

