Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $243.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $217.63. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,258. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.46. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 173.41 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a one year low of $130.92 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.