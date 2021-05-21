GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price raised by Truist from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $44.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $47.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

