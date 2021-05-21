GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0708 on Major Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $678,034.34 and approximately $2,475.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008015 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

