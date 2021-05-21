GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

Shares of GDDY opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,577. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

