Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces Earnings Results

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

GLNG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

