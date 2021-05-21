Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 6,004,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,353. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

