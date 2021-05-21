Golden Goose Trading Up 26.2% Over Last Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.37 million and $335,858.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00381736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00198494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004135 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00860330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

