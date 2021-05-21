Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.64. 1,717,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

