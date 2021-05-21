GoodRx (GDRX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2021 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/14/2021 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

4/30/2021 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

4/26/2021 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

4/21/2021 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

4/20/2021 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

4/14/2021 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

4/13/2021 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

3/22/2021 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $30.87. 46,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after buying an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

