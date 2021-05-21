GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

GPRO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,050 shares of company stock worth $6,848,257. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

