Gores Holdings VI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,250 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

GHVI stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Gores Holdings VI has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Gores Holdings VI, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

