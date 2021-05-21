Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys Shares of 4,787 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 406,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 168,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 121.9% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 359.7% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 167,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 130,870 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

ORCL traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $79.63. 158,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,507,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

