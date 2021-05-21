Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $446,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 12,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

