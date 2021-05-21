Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $6.79 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

VTIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 19,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

