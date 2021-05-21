Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.04. 67,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,073. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

