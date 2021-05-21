Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 78,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,899. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

