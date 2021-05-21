Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 790 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. 47,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

