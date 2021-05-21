Grace Capital Sells 244 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grace Capital trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Grace Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,306.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,272.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,978.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

