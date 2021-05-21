Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.43 ($28.74).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €22.12 ($26.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.98. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

