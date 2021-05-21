Gravity (GZRO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market cap of $171,977.78 and approximately $20.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.00414371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00221078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.91 or 0.00966089 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

