Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.27. 9,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,178,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

