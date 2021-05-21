Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Investment analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $610,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

