Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.24

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $9.29. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 57,943 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $320.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel Roitman acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,714,000 after buying an additional 148,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,591,000 after buying an additional 714,373 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 124.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,868,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036,800 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,078,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

