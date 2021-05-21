Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 366,718 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 494,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 64,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

