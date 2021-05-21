GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) COO Tony Sullivan Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GrowGeneration stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.16 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $67.75.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.
