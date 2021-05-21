GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) COO Tony Sullivan Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.16 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $67.75.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after buying an additional 679,639 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.