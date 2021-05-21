Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Shares Up 0.1%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 55,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 88,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.68 price target on shares of Grown Rogue International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Grown Rogue International had a negative return on equity of 2,671.00% and a negative net margin of 119.45%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

About Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.

