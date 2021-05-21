Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.55.
Several research firms recently commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
