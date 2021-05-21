Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.55.

Several research firms recently commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,113,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAC traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 58,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,639. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.