GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Rating Increased to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $29.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

GOTU opened at $24.59 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $149.05.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

