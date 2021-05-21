GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Rating Increased to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $29.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.
GOTU opened at $24.59 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $149.05.
About GSX Techedu
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.