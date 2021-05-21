GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.50

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 10798309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Several brokerages have commented on GSX. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

